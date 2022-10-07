Key tax and FEMA rules for Indians who come back after staying in the US

Under the exchange control requirements in India, when an individual returns for any purpose which indicates an intention to stay in India for an uncertain period, NRO, NRE accounts of such persons should be designated as resident accounts. An individual is required to file an ITR after returning to India. If he/she is considered as ROR, then their global income is taxable, and they shall also be eligible to claim the foreign tax credit for the taxes paid in the US. It is also mandatory for ROR (but not RNOR and NR) to report details of foreign assets/bank accounts in the ITR. If an Indian ROR taxpayer fails to report the foreign assets and income arising from them, a penalty of ₹10 lakh is leviable under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.