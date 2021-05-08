Key things to know before availing education loan for studies in India

The interest rate can vary from as low as 6.85% to as high as 15.2%, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. Government banks offer better than private lenders. The processing fee on education loan is usually low, 1-2%. Some lenders don't even charge it. The maximum tenure can vary from one lender to another. The interest portion of the education loan for self, spouse or children is available for deduction under Section 80E.