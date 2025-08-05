Kisan credit card accounts in government banks decline marginally in FY25

The number of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts in public sector banks declined marginally by 1.8 per cent year-on-year to 22.5 million in fiscal 2025, while the outstanding loan amount grew by a marginal 2.2 per cent growth to ₹41,300 crore during the period, a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity, reported Business Standard.

The decline in active KCC accounts reflects multiple structural shifts in rural lending, the official said.

“Farmers’ incomes have improved over the years, with many moving out of farming, while in some states they increasingly prefer co-operative banks, NBFCs, or input-linked credit cards like fertilizer cards, reducing drawdowns from PSBs.”

“Many KCCs from the aggressive drives of the 2000s remained dormant or underutilised, prompting us to rationalise non-operative accounts to clean up portfolios and cut compliance overheads as advised by RBI and the finance ministry,” the official said. Another senior official at a public-sector bank said that KCC saturation mapping, geo-tagging, and Aadhaar seeding have improved scrutiny, leading to the weeding out of duplicate and ineligible accounts.

Also Read | THESE travel credit cards offer discounts and cashbacks to frequent travellers

Some farmers have moved to PM-KISAN or the Agri Infrastructure Fund, while technology integration delays at branches, such as incomplete digital documents or portal mismatches, have slowed renewals.

At the same time, several small-ticket NPAs, including those impacted by debt waivers, have been settled through one-time compromises, leading to the closure of several accounts.

“Yes, the number of new KCC accounts has declined. This is primarily due to saturation in many areas. Over the past few years, there was a significant push from the government, and banks actively worked towards ensuring maximum coverage. As a result, most eligible farmers already have access to KCC facilities now. However, KCC remains a key instrument for crop loans, and for many farmers, it continues to be the natural and preferred choice for meeting agricultural credit needs,” Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank, wrote Business Standard.

Background The KCC scheme, which was introduced in 1998, offers short-term crop loans to farmers engaged in agriculture and allied activities at a benchmark rate of 9 per cent.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget for FY26, increased the loan limit for farmers holding KCC to ₹5 lakh from ₹3 lakh. While making the announcement, the minister said KCCs facilitate short-term loans for 77 million farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers.

Also Read | 5 best lifetime free credit cards in India with no annual fees

“To promote timely repayment of outstanding amounts in operative accounts of KCC, the farmers are provided 3 per cent prompt repayment incentives,” Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance, had said.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.