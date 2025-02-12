Kisan Credit Card: How to apply online and get instant approval; all you need to know

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, launched by the Government of India, provides farmers with accessible credit for agricultural expenses, including seeds, fertilizers, and equipment. The scheme is launched with an objective to offer loans at lower interest rates to support farming activities.

Farmers can apply for a KCC through banks by submitting the required documents and following a structured application process. The government has simplified the procedure to ensure easy access to credit, helping farmers meet financial requirements efficiently.

What is the Kisan Credit Card? Launched in 1998, the KCC scheme offers loans to farmers with short-term payback periods and at subsidized rates of interest. This helps service debt by lending at an average rate of interest, besides offering subsidies based on good credit scores. Further, the card is normally valid for five years, and renewal needs to be made every year.

What is the process of online application for the Kisan Credit Card?



Farmers are advised to visit their nearest bank branch. A few banks also offer biometric services for seamless transactions. Forms can be submitted in both online and offline ways. Leading nationalized, cooperative, and regional banks provide KCC. Below is the process of availing the service through online portals of banks:-

Visit the bank's website on which you want to apply.

Kisan Credit Card Option: Now, in the list of services, look for the option of Kisan Credit Card.

Apply: Then click on the "Apply" button, which opens up the application page.

Application Form: Now, fill in all the required details in the form and submit.

Reference Number: You will get an application reference number.

Within 3-4 working days, you will be contacted in case you are eligible. If in doubt it is suggested that applicants should reach out to their nearest regional banks for guidance.

What are the documents required for the Kisan Credit Card application? To complete the application form, you will require the following documents: