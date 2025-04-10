Kisan credit cards buck the trend, show decline in NPAs. Check details

While NPAs in the credit card segment spiked by 28.42 per cent to 6,742 crore during the 12-month period ended December 2024, the share of non-performing assets in KCC accounts across various banking sectors has consistently declined.

Published10 Apr 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Though the absolute NPA amount in Kissan Credit Card accounts has increased over the years, there has also been a commensurate increase in the overall agriculture credit extended under KCC accounts over these years.
In the last few years, the share of non-performing assets (NPAs) in Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts across various banking sectors has consistently declined, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Chouhan said when it comes to scheduled commercial banks or SCBs, the proportion of NPAs stood at 14.16 per cent on December 31 against 14.9 per cent on March 31, 2023.

NPAs of rural regional banks fall 

In the case of rural regional banks or RRBs, the share of NPAs declined from 7.8 per cent on March 31, 2023, to 7.1 per cent on March 31, 2024. With regard to cooperative banks, the share of NPAs fell from 6.8 per cent on March 31, 2023, to 6.5 per cent on March 31, 2024.

Source: Lok Sabha

The minister's statement showed that although the absolute NPA amount in KCC accounts has shown an increase over the years, there has also been a commensurate increase in the overall agriculture credit extended under KCC accounts over these years.

During this period, the credit extended to the KCC accounts rose significantly from 9.38 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022, to 10.05 lakh crore as on December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, non-performing assets (NPAs) in the credit card segment spiked by 28.42 per cent to 6,742 crore during the 12-month period ended December 2024, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows. The RBI data also revealed that gross NPAs jumped from 5,250 crore in December 2023 to the current level, a rise of around 1,500 crore.

