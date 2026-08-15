Kisan Vikas Patra at 7.5%: How long will your money take to double in 2026?

In the current geopolitical scenario, if you are a saver seeking a predictable government-backed option with clear and dependable returns, the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme can offer you a straightforward proposition: Make lump-sum investments and wait for it to double.

As of 15 August 2026, KVP offers an interest rate of 7.5% per annum, with the rate applicable for the July-September 2026 quarter. At this rate, the investment doubles in 115 months, or 9 years and 7 months. The rate and maturity period are based on the applicable small-savings rates notified by the government.

Furthermore, to get a rough idea of the time it would take for this investment to double, even the rule of 72 can be deployed. In this rule, the investor simply divides 72 by their expected annual interest rate percentage.

Therefore, 72/7.5 = 9.6

Hence, it will take about 9.6-9.7 years for the KVP investment to double. Now, let us look at the salient features of the scheme. In order to ensure that meaningful investment decisions are made.

KVP: Key features at a glance

Feature Details Current interest rate 7.5% per annum Maturity 115 months (9 years 7 months) Minimum investment ₹ 1,000 Maximum investment No maximum limit Deposit multiples ₹ 100 Where to invest Post offices and authorised banks Premature closure Permitted after 2 years and 6 months, subject to rules Nomination Available Number of accounts Multiple accounts can be opened

Note: The above-discussed salient features are indicative; for the updated terms, conditions, and interest rates, refer to the official website of the scheme offering.

Do note that the minimum investment is ₹1,000 with subsequent deposits in multiples of ₹100; there is also no maximum deposit limit. KVP accounts can be transferred from one post office to another, subject to the applicable rules and regulations, from one eligible individual to another. Having a clear understanding of these aspects is vital to making sensible, long-term investment decisions.

Also Read | FD vs KVP tax rules: What every investor should know before filing ITR

How much can your money become? The scheme's biggest attraction is its straightforward maturity promise. At the current rate, an investment of ₹1 lakh can become ₹2 lakh after 115 months. On similar lines, ₹5 lakh can grow to ₹10 lakh at maturity.

However, investors should remember that the 7.5% rate applies to the current quarter, and small-savings rates are reviewed periodically. The rate applicable when the KVP is opened determines its maturity period.

Who should invest in this scheme? KVP may suit conservative investors, retirees, or individuals seeking straightforward returns who can keep their money invested for the long term and prefer predictable, government-backed savings over market-linked investments. It is not, however, a substitute for investments designed for higher long-term growth.

Also Read | SCSS account about to mature? What retirees must know about tenure extension

In summary, for anyone considering KVP, the key takeaway is simple: at the rate applicable on 15 August 2026, ₹1 lakh can double to ₹2 lakh in 9 years and 7 months, but the investment horizon, tax implications and liquidity requirements should be considered before investing.

Seeking professional guidance before making any investment decisions is essential to ensure your investments remain aligned with your long-term financial objectives and are consistently guided by professional insights.