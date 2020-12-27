Kisan Vikas Patra can double your money in 10 years

Kisan Vikas Patra, commonly known as KVP is one of the best small savings scheme offered by the Post Office. At present, KVPs are offering an interest rate of 6.9% compounded annually. As per the current interest rate, a KVP can double your investment in 124 months or 10 years and four months. A KVP account can be opened with a minimum amount of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹100 thereafter. There is no maximum limit. A KVP can be opened at any post office. Here are more details about Kisan Vikas Patra.