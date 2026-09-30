Kisan Vikas Patra: Want to transfer, pledge or prematurely close your account? Here's what the rules say…

The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a 115-month investment scheme designed for Indian citizens aged 10 and over, allowing deposits starting from 1,000. Here's a look at the rules to transfer, pledge or prematurely close your account… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published30 Sep 2026, 11:58 PM IST
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You can use your KVP certificate as collateral or security to avail of secured loans.
You can use your KVP certificate as collateral or security to avail of secured loans.

A post office investment scheme, the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a 115-month (9 years and seven months) investment, where you can deposit a lump sum amount to double over the full tenure.

Started in 1988 as an initiative to help farmers save for the long term, KVP is now available to all Indian citizens above the age of 10 years.

Kisan Vikas Patra: Key highlights

For minors (below 18 years of age) an adult can open the account and then transfer the same once they attain major age. The scheme has a minimum start investment of 1,000, with no upper cap.

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All deposits require Aadhaar as proof of identity; and since 2014, investments above 50,000 require PAN Card proof, while for deposits of 10 lakh and more investors must also show income proof.

A low-risk small savings certificate guaranteed by India Post, KVP offers interest rate of 7.5% for this quarter. The money invested doubles on maturity and interest earned is taxable. There is no deduction under Section 80C, but the account can be transferred to another user and can have up to three joint holders. Further, TDS is deducted at 10% every year on the interest credited.

How to prematurely close KVP account?

According to the official website, the account may be closed prematurely at any time before maturity under the following circumstances:

  • Death of account holder of a single account, or any or all the account holders in a joint account
  • Forfeiture by a pledgee, being a Gazetted officer
  • When ordered by court

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In case of premature closure of account, the account holder or nominee will receive the principal amount along with simple interest calculated at the rate applicable from time to time to Post Office Savings Account for the complete months for which the account has been held.

Also, for accounts closed any time after two years and six months from the date of opening, the amount, inclusive of interest shall be payable.

In the event of death of the depositor of a single account or of all the depositors in a joint account, the deposit shall be payable to the nominee if a nomination exists or to the legal heir(s).

When can a KVP account be pledged?

According to the website, your KVP account may be pledged or transferred as security, by submitting prescribed application form at concerned Post Office supported with acceptance letter from the pledgee.

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Transfer/pledging may be made to the following:

  • The President of India / Governor of a State
  • RBI / Scheduled Bank / Co-operative Society / Co-operative Bank
  • Corporation (public / private) / Govt. Company / Local Authority
  • Housing finance company approved by National Housing Bank and notified by Central Government.

When is account transfer allowed?

An account may be transferred from one individual to another, subject to the condition that the transferee is eligible to open an account under this Scheme, the website noted. This is allowed only in following conditions:

  • On the death of account holder(s) to nominee/legal heirs,
  • On the death of any of account holders in joint account to surviving holder(s),
  • On the order of the court,
  • On pledging of account.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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