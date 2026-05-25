Kisan Vikas Patra: Here's how you can apply for KVP scheme at the nearest post office — Check the stepwise guide

A small savings certificate scheme offered by India Post since 1988, Kisan Vikas Patra promises to double your lump sum investment over its full 9.5-month (115 month) tenure. While it was originally launched as a scheme for farmers, the long-term plan is now available to all Indian citizens 10 years and older.
Notably, for minors (post office account holders below 18 years of age), the account has to be opened by a parent or legal guardian and then transferred into a major account once majority is attained.
Today, we look at how investors can apply for the KVP scheme at their nearest post office branch:
According to the official website, the account may be closed prematurely at any time before maturity under the following circumstances:
In case of premature closure of account, the account holder or nominee will receive the principal amount along with simple interest calculated at the rate applicable from time to time to Post Office Savings Account for the complete months for which the account has been held.
Also, for accounts closed any time after two years and six months from the date of opening, the amount, inclusive of interest shall be payable.
In the event of death of the depositor of a single account or of all the depositors in a joint account, the deposit shall be payable to the nominee if a nomination exists or to the legal heir(s).
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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