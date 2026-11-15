Kisan Vikas Patra rules: Can you invest ₹1 crore? Check the 7.5% rate, 115-month maturity and tax rules before investing

Are you an investor aiming to invest ₹1 crore in a safe, predictable and easy-to-understand and manage government-backed savings scheme, without subjecting your entire portfolio to market-linked volatility?

Then, Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) can be a prudent investment scheme to consider, particularly if the objective is to conserve capital and generate a predictable return over the long term.

Furthermore, before investing in a savings scheme, it is vital for aspiring investors to clearly understand and acknowledge the scheme's pros and cons, as well as its deposit limits, interest rates, maturity periods, basic eligibility, and withdrawal conditions.

The most important factor to clearly understand is that an aspiring investor can invest ₹1 crore in the KVP scheme. This is because the scheme does not prescribe any maximum investment limit, either per account or across accounts held by an investor. With these core fundamentals in mind, let us now discuss the salient features and rules of the scheme as of 15 November 2026.

Kisan Vikas Patra: Interest rate and key rules Now it is essential to note that for the current quarter, i.e., the October to December 2026 quarter, KVP offers eligible investors 7.5% annual interest, compounded annually. This way, an investment in this scheme doubles in 115 months, i.e., about 9 years and 7 months. Therefore, ₹1 crore invested this quarter is expected to grow to about ₹2 crore at maturity, before taxes.

View full Image View full Image Note: Scheme details and interest rates are subject to government revisions. Verify the latest rules and rates on India Post's official website before investing.

Should you invest ₹ 1 crore in KVP? This is a decision that depends on individual investors, their current financial situation, family responsibilities and long-term objectives. Therefore, before locking in your funds in this scheme, you should conduct proper due diligence and seek guidance from a certified financial advisor. So that your investment decisions are aligned with your long-term financial objectives and guided by professional advice.

Furthermore, the KVP scheme can be a prudent investment choice for investors who are seeking capital protection and predictable returns, such as senior citizens. Still, its 115-month maturity period suggests the potential for money to remain committed for nearly a decade.

Not only that, the interest earned from this scheme is taxable, which can reduce the effective post-tax return of an individual investor.

Hence, it is a given that there is no upper investment ceiling in this scheme; putting the entire ₹1 crore corpus into KVP may not be a wise investment decision for everyone.

All investors should therefore carefully analyse and assess their liquidity requirements, tax liability and financial objectives before locking in such a large amount.