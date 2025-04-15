Kiwi offers up to 5% cashback on UPI spends via Yes Bank Klick Rupay Credit Card: Should you take it?

In the last few years, the popularity of UPI payments has surged. Due to its ease of use and speed of payment, it has become the go-to payment mode for many people. According to the numbers released by NPCI, in March 2025, the UPI transaction volume for merchant payments reached a humongous 11.46 billion, and the transaction value reached Rs. 6.70 lakh crores.

Looking at the popularity of UPI payments, banks are offering Rupay credit cards that support UPI transactions and offer rewards. Kiwi is one such platform that offers up to 5% cashback on UPI transactions for payments done through YES Bank Rupay Credit Card. In this article, we will look at the features and benefits of this credit card and whether you should take it.

Features and benefits of Yes Bank Klick Rupay Credit Card on Kiwi The Yes Bank Klick Rupay Credit Card is designed to meet an individual’s requirements for all UPI P2M payments. The UPI P2M payments are those that an individual makes to various merchants. The card offers the following features and benefits.

2% cashback on Scan and Pay UPI payments made using the Kiwi App for Kiwi Neon members and 1.5% for non-Neon members. Additionally, YES Bank also offers: 2% reward points for every Rs. 200 spent on non-UPI transactions i.e., online spends

1% fuel surcharge waiver

Lifetime free credit card i.e., there is no joining fee or annual fee Please note that this is a 100% virtual credit card i.e., no physical credit card will be sent to you. If you hold any existing Yes Bank credit card, you will not be eligible for this credit card.

Earn up to 5% cashback with the Kiwi Neon membership In the earlier section, we understood how an individual can earn up to 2% cashback on scan and pay UPI transactions. When you purchase the Kiwi Neon Membership from the Kiwi App, you can earn up to 5% cashback on your scan and pay UPI transactions done through the Kiwi App. The cashback can be earned through the following three milestones.

3% cashback: When the eligible spends reach Rs. 50,000 in a year, the customer gets 3% cashback. Eligible spends means total spends on the Kiwi App minus spends on excluded categories and refunds. On reaching the milestone of Rs. 50,000, the cardholder will get 3% cashback on eligible spends minus the cashback already earned under the Kiwi Neon subscription for the year. The calculation of the 3% cashback will be as follows.

For example, out of the eligible Rs. 50,000 spent, let us assume the cardholder has spent Rs. 40,000 on scan and pay UPI transactions and Rs. 10,000 on online transactions. In this case, the customer has already earned 2% cashback on the Rs. 40,000 scan and pay UPI transactions i.e. Rs. 800. Also, the customer has already earned 0.5% cashback on the Rs. 10,000 online transactions i.e. Rs. 50. So, the customer has already earned a total cashback of Rs. 850 (Rs. 800 + Rs. 50).

On reaching the milestone of Rs. 50,000 spent, at the rate of 3% cashback, the customer is eligible for a Rs. 1,500 cashback. The customer has already received a cashback of Rs. 850 as explained above. Thus, the customer will be eligible for the remaining Rs. 650 cashback (Rs. 1,500 – Rs. 850) on reaching the Rs. 50,000 spends milestone.

4% cashback: When the eligible spends reach Rs. 1,00,000 in a year, the customer gets 4% cashback minus the cashback already earned under the Kiwi Neon subscription for the year. The calculation of the 4% cashback will be as follows.

For example, out of the eligible Rs. 1,00,000 spent, let us assume the cardholder has spent Rs. 75,000 on scan and pay UPI transactions and Rs. 25,000 on online transactions. In this case, the customer has already earned 2% cashback on the Rs. 75,000 scan and pay UPI transactions i.e. Rs. 1,500. Also, the customer has already earned 0.5% cashback on the Rs. 25,000 online transactions i.e. Rs. 125. So, the customer has already earned a total cashback of Rs. 1,625 (Rs. 1,500 + Rs. 125).

On reaching the milestone of Rs. 1,00,000 spent, at the rate of 4% cashback, the customer is eligible for a Rs. 4,000 cashback. The customer has already received a cashback of Rs. 1,625 as explained above. Thus, the customer will be eligible for the remaining Rs. 2,375 cashback (Rs. 4,000 – Rs. 1,625) on reaching the Rs. 1,00,000 spends milestone.

5% cashback: When the eligible spends reach Rs. 1,50,000 in a year, the customer gets 5% cashback minus the cashback already earned under the Kiwi Neon subscription for the year. The calculation of the 5% cashback will be as follows.

For example, out of the eligible Rs. 1,50,000 spent, let us assume the cardholder has spent Rs. 1,00,000 on scan and pay UPI transactions and Rs. 50,000 on online transactions. In this case, the customer has already earned 2% cashback on the Rs. 1,00,000 scan and pay UPI transactions i.e. Rs. 2,000. Also, the customer has already earned 0.5% cashback on the Rs. 50,000 online transactions i.e. Rs. 250. So, the customer has already earned a total cashback of Rs. 2,250 (Rs. 2,000 + Rs. 250).

On reaching the milestone of Rs. 1,50,000 spent, at the rate of 5% cashback, the customer is eligible for a Rs. 7,500 cashback. The customer has already received a cashback of Rs. 2,250 as explained above. Thus, the customer will be eligible for the remaining Rs. 5,250 cashback (Rs. 7,500 – Rs. 2,250) on reaching the Rs. 1,50,000 spends milestone.

Complimentary domestic airport lounge access On achieving the milestone eligible spends, the customer unlocks complimentary domestic airport lounge access as follows.

First complimentary domestic airport lounge access on achieving the milestone of Rs. 50,000 eligible spends in a year. Second complimentary domestic airport lounge access on achieving the milestone of Rs. 1,00,000 eligible spends in a year. Third complimentary domestic airport lounge access on achieving the milestone of Rs. 1,50,000 eligible spends in a year. Excluded categories Transactions done in the below categories will be excluded from earning rewards and milestone spend calculation.

Agricultural services Horticultural and vet Business services Marketing & Advertising Government services Professional services & Membership Organisations Retail services Transportation Utilities Miscellaneous To know details and the merchant category codes of the excluded categories refer to the Kiwi website/App.

Points to consider The milestone spends will be calculated from the date of subscription to the Kiwi Neon Membership. The milestone rewards will be credited on the last day of the subsequent month of achieving the milestone. For example, if a customer achieves the milestone in March 2025, the milestone rewards will be credited to the customer’s reward balance on 30th April 2025.

The total cashback that a customer can earn in a month is capped at 1% of the credit limit of the customer. The cashback earned for milestone rewards is excluded from the 1% monthly limit cap. All cashbacks are earned in the form of ‘Kiwis’ (Kiwi’s term for reward points). A cardholder can redeem a minimum of 500 Kiwis and in multiples.

Kiwi Neon Membership fee Customers who have a Yes Bank Click Credit Card issued via the Kiwi App are eligible for the Kiwi Neon Membership. The subscription for the Kiwi Neon Membership is completely voluntary. The membership fee is Rs. 999 + Taxes and is valid for a year from the date of enrolment. The customer can renew their membership annually.

Should you take the Yes Bank Click Credit Card? There are a lot of merchants that don’t accept credit cards directly, but allow UPI payments. At many of these merchants, you can do a scan and pay UPI transaction and pay through a linked RuPay credit card.

If you make UPI transactions regularly, you may consider the Yes Bank Klick Credit Card. It will give you up to 5% cashback if your annual eligible spends reach Rs. 1.5 lakhs. Also, with every milestone spend of Rs. 50,000, you unlock a complimentary domestic airport lounge access (maximum 3 in a year). A combination of up to 5% cashback and complimentary domestic airport lounge access make this credit card worthy of consideration.