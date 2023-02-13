KLM Axiva Finvest launches ₹250 crore secured redeemable NCD issue
The issue will open on February 20, and close on March 3. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the allotment will be on first-cum-first-serve basis
KLM Axiva Finvest has announced its eighth series of public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each at par, aggregating up to ₹12.5 crore, referred to as the “base issue", with an option to retain over-subscription of an additional ₹12.5 crore, aggregating up to ₹250 crore.
