KLM Axiva Finvest launches 250 crore secured redeemable NCD issue

Resident public financial institutions as defined in Section 2(72) of the Companies act 2013, statutory /corporations including state industrial development corporations, scheduled commercial banks, co-operative banks and regional rural banks, and multilateral and bilateral development financial institutions which are authorised to invest in the NCDs; Provident funds of minimum corpus of ₹ 2,500 lakhs, pension funds of minimum corpus of ₹ 2,500 lakhs, superannuation funds and gratuity funds, which are authorised to invest in the NCDs; Alternative investment funds, subject to investment conditions applicable to them under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012; Resident venture capital funds registered with SEBI; Insurance companies registered with the IRDAI; National Investment Fund (set up by resolution no. F. No. 2/3/2005-DDII dated November 23, 2005 of the Government of India and published in the Gazette of India); Insurance funds set up and managed by the Indian army, navy or the air force of the Union of India or by the Department of Posts, India; Mutual funds registered with SEBI; and Systemically Important NBFCs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}