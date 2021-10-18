Know about taxes before exchanging gifts this festive season

You are required to pay taxes on gifts if the aggregate value of all gifts received during a year exceeds ₹50,000. If the aggregate amount is ₹50,000 or less, it is tax-free, however, if the total value exceeds the threshold even by a rupee, the entire amount is taxed. For instance, if you have received gifts worth ₹51,000, the entire sum will be taxed as per the applicable rate. In the case of cash, any sum received without consideration is treated as a gift. Without consideration means that the item is transferred purely as a gift or donation, with no receipt or promise of payment, service or good of value in exchange of the said item. For immovable property, when it is received without consideration, its stamp duty is chargeable to tax, whereas when the property is transferred with inadequate consideration, stamp duty value exceeding consideration is taxed.