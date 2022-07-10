Know all about paying rent using your credit card

Rent received by a friend or family member will be treated as income from rented property and added under the head of income from house property after 30% standard deduction. Depending on the slab rates, a tax of up to 30% + surcharge + cess can be levied. Even the payer, i.e. the credit card user, is required to deduct tax u/s 194-IB at the rate of 5% if the rent is more than ₹50,000 in any month. In case of no deduction/deposit of tax to government, the payer will become an assessee-in-default and has to pay interest and penalty accordingly. Further, a case of fraud and misrepresentation can be also be filed against the user.