Know drivers of value creation to value a business

Moving on to the company, let us not forget that sustainable value creation is also largely a result of company-specific factors usually driven by the moat of a business or a competitive advantage such as their internal strategies for self-improvement. Irrespective of whether a company is the industry leader or not, this is important to determine a company’s growth potential within the respective industry in the years to come. Then ask yourself whether the market share of the company will increase, and by how much? With reference to moat and other opportunities in the industry, you can arrive at 2030 revenues, i.e. (industry’s size multiplied by the picked company’s market share).

