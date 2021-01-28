Know how an increase in cess can impact your tax liability

As per media reports, the government may levy covid-19 related cess in order to fund the additional expenditure incurred due to the pandemic. The government has been looking for revenue raising options and increasing cess has been discussed as per media reports.

Let's understand what is a cess and why it is levied and how it impacts your tax liability.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

Currently, the government charges 4% health and education cess on the direct tax liability of the individuals.

The health and education cess was introduced in the Union Budget 2018 by the then finance minister Arun Jaitley. Prior to that total cess charged was 3%. It comprised 2% of education cess and 1% senior secondary education cess.

The purpose of collecting cess is to fund a particular purpose. For example, as the name suggests the health and education cess is levied to fund the health and education needs of rural India. Cess collected for a particular purpose can’t be used for any other purpose.

Now lets understand how cess is levied. As mentioned earlier cess is levied on the total tax liability of the person. So, for example, if the total tax liability of a person is ₹50,000 after availing all deductions and exemptions then the 4% cess will be levied on ₹50,000.

So, a 4 % cess on ₹50,000 will be equal to ₹2,000, therefore, the total tax liability of the person will be ₹50,000 plus ₹2,000 that is ₹52,000. In case the cess goes up by 1% the tax liability will go up to ₹52,500. This includes ₹50,000 tax plus 5% of 50000 that 2500 as cess.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via