Know how EPF interest is calculated

Most salaried employees contribute around 12% of their salary--basic plus dearness allowance--to their provident fund accounts every month. A matching contribution is made by the employer every month. Of the employer’s contribution, 8.33% goes towards the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) and the rest goes to the employees provident fund account. The contribution to EPS is limited to 8.33% of ₹15,000 which comes to ₹1,250. Anything in excess of that goes to the EPF account. Also, those who joined EPFO after September 2014, it is not mandatory to contribute towards EPS. In such cases, the entire contribution of the employer goes to the EPF account.