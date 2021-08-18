Know how gains from foreign stocks are taxed in India

However, you need to understand the tax aspect of investing in foreign stocks as they are treated as equity investments. Investing in foreign stocks are treated as investment in unlisted shares. Accordingly, depending on the holding period of investment, gains will be treated as long-term or short-term. “If shares of foreign company are held for a period not more than 24 months immediately preceding the date of transfer then it will be treated as short-term capital gain otherwise long-term capital gain. However, if such shares are listed on any Indian stock exchange, then such period would be 12 months instead of 24 months," said Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks Limited.

