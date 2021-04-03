Know how long it takes for your PPF, NSC, SCSS investments to double

For example, you want to know in how long will it take for your money in public provident fund (PPF) to double. PPF is offering 7.1% interest, and the rate is reviewed quarterly by the government. Assuming you get an interest rate of 7.1% throughout, if you divide 72 by 7.1% you will get 10.14 years. So, at the current rate of interest , your money will double in 10.14 years.