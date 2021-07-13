Know how NRIs can reduce tax deducted at source while selling property in India

The calculation of capital gains may not be easy and straightforward. Apart from this, the buyer might face issues with respect to determining the residency status of the NRI and TDS calculation. The seller may not disclose the residency status or may declare the status as “Resident Indian" to avoid higher TDS deduction. Also, at times the NRI may not be sure about his or her residency status. Therefore, to avoid the hassle of calculating capital gains or wrongly calculating capital gains, buyers generally deduct TDS on the whole amount.