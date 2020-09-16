Know how second-hand cars are valued to get a good price

Age of the car: One of the most important factors is the age of the car. The value of the car drops the moment it is bought and depreciates every year. This is called age-wise depreciation (see graph). “When it comes to ageing, a car will depreciate at varying rates across its age. It can be 10-25% per year depending on make, model, variant and other supply-demand factors," said Umesh Hora, chief executive officer, used cars business, CarDekho Group, an online portal for buying or selling cars. Therefore, lower the age of the car, lesser will be the depreciation charged and higher will be the value of the car.