Know how to buy the right term insurance plan
A simple rule should be followed when buying an insurance product—keep it separate and don’t mix investment or retirement planning with it
Insurance products currently available in the market can be broadly categorized into two types—a pure vanilla term insurance plan and others. All ‘other’ insurance products would either be market-linked or provide guaranteed returns which are generally equivalent to the level of fixed-deposit rate of returns.