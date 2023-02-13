Know how to buy the right term insurance plan

Prepayment: Once you have decided with all the above factors, the final decision should be regarding the payment methodology—whether you a want to pay the premium for the next five years, 10 years, till retirement or till the policy duration. Its normally recommended not to go beyond retirement as the constant cash flow in terms of salary stops thereafter. The early prepayment option (five years, 10 years, etc.) may seem more attractive as the amount paid in absolute terms would be lower compared to the amount paid till policy duration or retirement (at the age of 60 years) but it is important to consider time value of money as well before drawing any conclusions. It is advised to calculate the current value of future payments that you would be making under different scenarios and then take a decision that would be more financially viable.