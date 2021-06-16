NEW DELHI: The government has made hallmarking of gold jewellery and other related items mandatory on Wednesday. This will be initially implemented in 256 districts.

If you are planning to buy hallmarked gold jewellery, it is important to make sure that the mark is genuine. Beware of the mark the jeweller may have put on his own. This is also known as dabba hallmarking. Here are a few ways in which you can ensure that the hallmark sign on the jewellery you are buying is genuine.

1) Check the hallmark sign that consists of three things -- The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mark denoted by a triangle, the caratage (22K915) showing the purity, the mark of the jeweller and that of the AHC.

2) You can ask the jeweller to show his BIS licence. As per BIS guidelines, jewellers are required to display the licence upfront. Check if the address mentioned on the slip and the store are the same.

3) Ask for a breakup of the bill. You can also ask the jeweller to mention the hallmarking charges on the bill. The assaying and hallmarking centres (AHC) charge ₹35 per item hallmarked that is paid by the jeweller.

4) You can get the jewellery checked at the AHC on your own by paying a small fee. You can check the list of AHCs on the BIS website. It also enlists suspended AHCs and those whose license has been cancelled. The centres undertake the testing of jewellery of common consumers on priority on a chargeable basis.

After testing, the AHC will issue a report giving proper identifications as marked on the jewellery. If the jewellery is found to be of lesser purity, then the AHC, which did the initial certification, will have to refund the consumer’s fees.

5) You can also approach your jeweller with the report as the seller is responsible for the purity of the product. The jeweller is also liable to compensate in such cases.

