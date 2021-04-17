Know how to choose between NEFT, RTGS, IMPS

“There are two primary differences between UPI, NEFT, and RTGS. The first is the amount of money you can transfer at a time. Typically, most banks allow NEFT and RTGS transfers of up to Rs2 -10 lakh. Some banks may waive off an upper limit for RTGS entirely, while others may allow customers to set their specific third-party transfer limits for anything between Rs25 lakh to Rs2 crore via internet banking," said Adhil Shetty,CEO, Bankbazaar.com.

