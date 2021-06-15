Know how to file ITR using the new tax filing portal

Step 5: You need to choose the ITR you are eligible to file. There are different conditions attached to the ITR one can file. So, for example a salaried person with income upto ₹50 lakh, one house property and agriculture income of upto ₹5,000 can file ITR 1. ITR 2 can be filed by individuals and HUFs who don't have income from business and profession. Right now, for individuals only ITR 1 and ITR 4 are available for filing. In case you are uncertain about the tax form, you can take the online help in case you are sure of which form to choose. Click on “Proceed with ITR 1".