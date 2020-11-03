Know how to generate SBI Green PIN? Here is how you can

Have you heard of Green PIN? While you must be aware of ATM PIN or debit card PIN. Green PIN is nothing new but an easy and convenient way to generate debit card PIN through various channels like ATM, Internet Banking, IVR and SMS. State Bank of India (SBI) Green PIN initiative was launched by bank's former chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya in 2016. Country's top lender SBI has posted a 40-second video explaining the steps to generate the Green PIN.

"Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free IVR system. Don't hesitate to call 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800," SBI tweeted along with the video.

Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free IVR system.

Don't hesitate to call 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #DebitCard pic.twitter.com/TbiKcrt74E — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 2, 2020

SBI makes it easy to generate your debit card PIN or green PIN at IVR through contact centre, Here are the steps:

1) Dial toll-free number 800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800. from your registered mobile number.

2) Press 2 for ATM debit card related service. Press 1 for PIN generation

3) Press 1 if you are calling from your registered mobile number or else Press 2 to speak with an agent.

4) Enter last 5 digits of ATM card for which you wish to generate a Green PIN.

5) Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.

6) Press 2 to re enter the last 5 digits of ATM card.

7) Enter last 5 digits of Account number

8) Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.

9) Press 2 to re enter the last 5 digits of Account number.

10) Enter your birth year.

11) You have successfully generated ypur Green PIN

12) The Green PIN has been sent to your registered mobile number.

SBI offers seven types of ATM-cum-debit cards to its customers. Depending upon the variant of the card, the daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh. The bank allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.