Know how to generate SBI Green PIN? Here is how you can

Have you heard of Green PIN? While you must be aware of ATM PIN or debit card PIN. Green PIN is nothing new but an easy and convenient way to generate debit card PIN through various channels like ATM, Internet Banking, IVR and SMS. State Bank of India (SBI) Green PIN initiative was launched by bank's former chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya in 2016. Country's top lender SBI has posted a 40-second video explaining the steps to generate the Green PIN.