Know how to get tax benefit on LTCG after selling house

This article is limited to the tax implications of long-term capital gains, or LTCG, because short-term capital gains (STCG) on a house property are fully taxable at the applicable tax slabs. The only exemption taxpayers can get is if their income is below the taxable income threshold of ₹2.5 lakh ( ₹3 lakh in the case of senior citizens). In this case, the unutilized exemption can be deducted from the capital gains. For instance, if a taxpayer’s total income is ₹1 lakh in a year and the capital gain from the sale of the house is ₹5 lakh, the exemption that is allowed is ₹1.5 lakh ( ₹1 lakh deducted from ₹2.5 lakh). This means capital gains of ₹3.5 lakh from the sale of the house will be taxed accordingly.