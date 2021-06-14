Know how you can claim tax deductions on donations via crowdfunding platforms

Verify pre-filled details: The tax department will give the information prefilled to the taxpayers but it is important to verify such information before you submit your ITR. You can verify the same with the receipt issued by the institution. “It would be good to verify details such as the amount of donation, details of the organization and eligibility criteria of the donation made (whether qualified for 50% or 100% claim) before proceeding to file tax return," said Sethuraman. You should also verify through the receipt, your name, address, PAN of the trust. The registration number of the trust issued by the Income Tax department must be printed on the receipt. The number is issued with validity and needs to be renewed on expiry. Hence, the receipt should also mention the validity period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}