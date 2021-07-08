Know how you can save tax on interest income of up to 17,000 in a year

However, do you know that you can claim an additional exemption on the interest earned on a post office savings account up to ₹3,500 in a financial year? In case of a joint account, interest income up to ₹7,000 is tax exempt. So, if you have opened a joint savings account with your wife in the post office, both of you can claim tax exemption of ₹3,500 separately. So, in total you can save tax on interest income of up to ₹10,000 from a savings bank account and up to ₹7,000 from a post office savings joint account.