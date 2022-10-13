Know how your diwali gifts from different sources will be taxed

Receiving electronic items as a gift: Electronic items like mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, speakers, etc., are not covered within the meaning of movable property. So, receiving a gift of any electronic item from any person will not give rise to a taxable event. However, suppose you are receiving a gift in the course of running a business or profession. In that case, it shall be deemed to be a benefit or perquisite, and the value of such gifts will be taxable as business or professional income. Further, it will be mandatory for the donor giving a gift to deduct tax at source under Section 194R introduced by the Budget 2022 on the value of the gift.