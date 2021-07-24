Know Income tax rules on gifts received on marriage

Though gifts received by bride and groom are fully tax free in their hands on the occasion of their marriage but some clubbing provisions will come into play if these gifts are received from certain specified relatives. Income arising from the gift received by a daughter in law from her father in law or mother in law is required to be added to the income of the in-law who had given the gift. However, in case of gifts given to daughter in law before marriage are outside of the clubbing provisions but the threshold of fifty thousand rupees will apply as she is a non-relative till she gets married so gift to daughter in law by parents in law is not advised. It may be noted that the clubbing provisions will continue to apply on the value of the gift even after the asset gifted changes its form. So for example in case jewellery is gifted to daughter in law by parents in law, though fully tax free in the hands of the bride at the time of marriage but the capital gains if any realised at the time of sale will have to be clubbed with the income of the donor as and when the jewellery is sold in future.