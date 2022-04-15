Know income tax rules on leave encashment during service or switching job

The leaves to which an employee is eligible for may be of different categories to meet specific needs like sick leave in case the employee gets ill, casual leave to meet emergencies as well as to take care of demands at home and privilege leave to spend time with family members either on holidays or just stay at home. Instead of breaking overall entitlement of leaves in such categories some employers allow a few days of paid leaves as an all consolidated leaves. One cannot carry forward unavailed sick and casual leaves but they are generally allowed to carry forward the privileged leaves.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}