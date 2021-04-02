Know the change in eligibility criteria of newly notified ITR1, ITR 4

“As per amendment in Budget 2020, from the FY 2020-21, an employee receiving ESOPs from an eligible start-up need not pay tax in the year of exercising the option. The TDS on the ‘perquisite’ stands deferred to earlier of the events that is expiry of five years from the year of allotment of ESOPs or date of sale of the ESOPs by the employee or date of termination of employment. Such employees will not be able to file ITR-1 and ITR 4, they will have to file ITR-2. ITR-2 and ITR-3 are more detailed forms," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Cleartax.