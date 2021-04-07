Know the changes in newly notified income tax forms for AY22

3) In the Finance Act, 2020, employees receiving ESOPs from eligible startups were allowed to defer taxes, not required to pay taxes at the time of exercising the option. "The TDS on the ‘perquisite’ stands deferred to earlier of the following events, expiry of five years from the year of allotment of ESOPs, date of sale of the ESOPs by the employee or date of termination of employment. Such employees will not be able to file ITR-1, they will have to file ITR-2. The respective ITRs have been amended accordingly.