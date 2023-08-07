Know the costs of caring for your elderly parents at home5 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:50 PM IST
It is necessary to start a parents’ contingency fund that covers their medical treatment and other expenses.
How do you decide on a comprehensive financial plan? That’s easy. Just list out your financial goals. Household expenses, school or college fees, foreign studies, annual vacations, life and health insurance plans, and an emergency fund. Estimate the inflation-adjusted corpus needed and, accordingly, plan your investments to build the required corpus. Think you got it all covered? What about dependent, elderly parents?