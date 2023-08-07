Know the costs of caring for your elderly parents at home

The challenges of looking after elderly parents increase manifold when you live in different cities. Mumbai-based Shantanu Bhattacharya, 50, knows this too well. Bhattacharya’s parents live in Kolkata in their own home but are financially dependent on him. Though he has always provided for them, the distance has started posing special challenges as his mother, a cancer survivor, has become partially immobile. “They now need constant care and physical support, which is difficult to monitor from here. Also, for medical check-ups, she feels comfortable going to the hospital with me," he said.

