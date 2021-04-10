Know the formula to calculate your home loan EMI

You can easily calculate the EMI using the PMT formula in Excel. For that, you’ll need three variables—the interest rate (rate), the loan period (nper) and the loan amount or the present value (PV). The rate of interest will be taken as monthly rate as EMIs are paid monthly. Therefore, if the interest rate is 10%, you need to divide it by 12. Also, the tenure (nper) will be the number of months. So, if your loan tenure is 20 years, the tenure will be 20x12 = 240 months. So, your EMI on a loan of ₹50 lakh at 10% interest rate and tenure of 20 years will be ₹48,251. You can also use the mathematical formula P*R*((1+R)^n)/(1-(1+R)^n), where P is the principal outstanding, R is the monthly rate of interest and n is the number of monthly instalments.