Know the limitations of health insurance for Ayush treatment

Lack of clarity and quality control is another issue for insurers. “Ayush treatment is acceptable in certain cases, but overall there is a big question mark on the studies to determine the efficacy and the quality control of its medicines. Unless these issues are addressed, there is a big risk of having such treatments covered under insurance. People will tend to misuse it, as there are no indicators that can be monitored and there is lack of a standard line of treatment," said Dr Bharat Gadhavi, president of Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA).