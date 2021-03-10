Know the penalties if you fail to pay advance tax by 15 March

“Section 234B is not applicable if the assessee has paid 90% or more advance tax. If any change in income due to processing of return under section 143(1) or assessment, the tax as per u/s 143(1)/assessed tax shall be taken instead of tax as per return of income (ROI) for the calculation of interest under 234B. Hence it is important to estimate the income for the year and advance tax with precision," said Jalan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}