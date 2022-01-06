Know the risks involved in standing guarantee for a loan

Gaurav Aggarwal, senior director, Paisabazaar.com, says, “In case the primary borrower and co-borrower(s) fail to repay the loan by the due date, the loan guarantor will be liable for the timely repayment of the loan. In case of a default, the lender can ask the guarantor to repay the outstanding loan amount along with other charges and penalties incurred due to non-repayment. “

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}