Know the risks, rewards of startup equity investing. Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 10:51 PM IST
- Experts say investment entails high risks and individuals should be able to absorb any losses
Equity investments in startups can be rewarding. However, such opportunities have long been reserved for venture capitalists or angel investors with deep pockets. That’s not the case any longer. Several crowdfunding sites and digital platforms have made it possible for retail investors to invest in startups.