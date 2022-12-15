Know the rules for premature withdrawal of fixed deposits

Choosing the right FD: For this, you must consider certain factors. Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, says you must first check the interest rates offered on FDs for different tenures. Then, find out if the rates are compounded quarterly or monthly - FDs with monthly interest compounding provide higher returns. Assess the credibility of the financial institution before opening an FD account. You can also use the laddering strategy to maximise your FD returns. Laddering allows you to spread your capital across different tenures and reinvest the returns at different interest rates to create an investment loop. “Avoid choosing longer FD tenures based solely on the returns they offer. Instead, choose an FD aligned with your liquidity requirement to avoid breaking it midway," said Shetty.