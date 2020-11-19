Know the services tax portals provide

Although you still have more than a month’s time before the last date of filing income tax returns (ITR), it is better to do it as soon as possible and not wait for the eleventh hour. The deadline for filing returns for FY2019-20 has been extended till 31 December 2020. This year, the ITR filing deadline was extended several times considering the financial hardships faced by taxpayers in the wake of covid-19.

Over the years, the income tax department has simplified the ITR filing process. Now, multiple data points linked to a Permanent Account Number (PAN) are extracted. Apart from this, the tax department has built in a system under which a lot of information including high-value transactions are reported to it by various entities such as banks and mutual funds houses. This information is provided to the taxpayer in Form 26AS as well as pre-filled tax forms which can be used for filing tax returns.

However, you may either not have enough time or not have the required expertise to deal with your returns in complicated situations such as when you change your jobs, and have capital gains, foreign income or multiple properties, among others. Online tax filing portals can come to your rescue in such situations as they provide multiple services ranging from ITR filing to tax planning with the help of a dedicated chartered accountant (CA). We tell you what these portals offer and should you go for them.

How do they work?

If you are a salaried individual, you can upload Form 16 on these online tax portals. Form 16 is provided by the employer and contains information related to tax deducted at source (TDS) and investment declarations made. You can even upload multiple form 16s in case you’ve changed jobs.

Portals extract information provided in Form 16, and collect other information by asking specific questions. “In case an employee has made investments to claim tax benefits under Section 80C (beyond what has been reported to the employer), or has made donations under Section 80G (which are eligible for tax deduction), they may have to be separately reported. Our platform is designed to make sure all such deductions are accounted for and the employee reports all the requisite information," said Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, ClearTax, a tax filing portal.

Tax portals have also adapted to changes in regulation. For example, from this year onwards, taxpayers are required to disclose the long-term capital gains from each stock and mutual fund separately. It may be a tedious task for an individual to do it manually in case there are multiple such transactions. These portals help in collating them automatically by uploading stock statements from brokerage and depositories like Karvy or CAMS. “We do inform about the tax laws while filing ITR and taxpayers themselves clarify many times with our experts in assisted tax filing packages," said Sudhir Kaushik, CEO, Taxspanner.com, a tax filing portal.

Most of these portals also provide post-return filing services such as replying to a notice from the tax department and other follow-ups such as revision of ITR filed.

The cost: This depends on the services that you avail of. There are primarily two types of service available: one, tax expert-assisted services; and two, tax planning under which the dedicated services of a CA is provided for the entire year.

The cost of tax expert-assisted filing services can be in the range of ₹249 to ₹799. Such assistance can be provided through chats, or talk times of various durations. The charges go up depending on the complexity of the return. For instance, in cases of complex filing such as multiple sources of income, computation of capital gains, disclosure of foreign income, filing for intraday trades, the charges are higher.

The cost of tax planning can go up to ₹7,999. You can also avail services such as a one-time chat with a CA for a cost of around ₹1,499, among other services.

Should you go for them?

Though the income tax department has simplified tax filing over the years, you may still need help. “Majority of taxpayers can do it themselves but not everyone is confident or comfortable with tax laws," said Kaushik.

Also, assistance may be needed in cases where complexity is involved. “For example, 15%-plus employees change jobs hence they get more than one Form 16 in one financial year. In many cases, employees do not submit details of previous employers to new companies thus additional tax liability needs to be computed while filing ITR, which may need expert advice. Similarly, employees might not submit rent receipt to previous employers before leaving and may lose the house rent allowance exemption because new employers may not allow it. There could be tax liability on interest income in higher slabs. We do check all these aspects in expert-assisted tax filings. We also help in tax saving," said Kaushik.

“Some of the factors taxpayers should consider before choosing are user interface, data security and privacy policies, pricing, and overall reviews," said Vaibhav Sankla, principal, Billion BaseCamp Family Office. Also, remember that you will be held responsible for any mistake in your ITR.

Compare the portals on various parameters and choose the one that suits you best.

