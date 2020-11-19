Know the services tax portals provide

Also, assistance may be needed in cases where complexity is involved. “For example, 15%-plus employees change jobs hence they get more than one Form 16 in one financial year. In many cases, employees do not submit details of previous employers to new companies thus additional tax liability needs to be computed while filing ITR, which may need expert advice. Similarly, employees might not submit rent receipt to previous employers before leaving and may lose the house rent allowance exemption because new employers may not allow it. There could be tax liability on interest income in higher slabs. We do check all these aspects in expert-assisted tax filings. We also help in tax saving," said Kaushik.