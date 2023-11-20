Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Know what a car loan costs you

Know what a car loan costs you

  • A loan for longer may mean EMIs, which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest

Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years too.

It is tempting to buy a new car, be it an upgrade, a first car or another car for the family. Whatever the reason, a car loan makes the purchase easier.

Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years too. A loan for longer may mean smaller equated monthly instalments (EMIs), which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest.

Don’t forget that a car is a depreciating asset, so taking a bigger loan may not be the best thing to do. But if you take a car loan for a short duration, the EMIs will be heavy and non-payment will mean a blot on your credit report.

Conditions apply to the loan amount also. For instance, some lenders give a loan for the full ex-showroom price of the car, while others may offer a loan up to 80%. Apart from the interest rate on a car loan, also take a look at the applicable processing fee and other charges.

