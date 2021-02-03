Know what Budget 2021 means for your retirement and investment planning

The investors at this stage need to carefully evaluate the other factors before choosing any of the market linked investment options like liquidity, applicability of exit load, flexibility to switch from equity to debt plan or vice-versa, lock-in period etc. Also, the proposal to tax interest income from PF funds would also lead to diverting investments from PF funds to other market linked investments wherein the tax rate is as low a 10% on long term capital gain as compared to applicable slab rate tax.