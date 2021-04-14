Know what financial advice experts are giving investors amid second covid wave

Our view on investment strategy continues to be the same and has not changed due to the second wave of covid-19. We were advising our clients to invest gradually in equities for the last few months and continue to hold the same view at present as well. On the existing investment across different asset classes, we are suggesting holding on with the present allocation and do not make any changes. Equity investors should continue to remain invested and those who have surplus can use the dips in the stock market to add during every reasonable fall. Those investors who would have invested during last year’s market correction, we recommend them to hold on with their investments as well and not to look at booking profits and exiting. One of the major differences between last year and this second wave is that there are many learnings from previous lockdowns. Companies are better equipped to handle the situation operationally and they have been able to control cost as well.

